Fountain Asset Finalizes Share-for-Debt Transaction

December 02, 2024 — 05:41 pm EST

Fountain Asset (TSE:FA) has released an update.

Fountain Asset Corp. has successfully completed a share-for-debt transaction, settling $127,500 of debt by issuing 2,550,000 shares at $0.05 each to its CEO, Andrew Parks. This move was approved by shareholders and considered a related party transaction, with independent directors deeming the transaction fair.

