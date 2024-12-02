Fountain Asset Finalizes Share-for-Debt Transaction

Fountain Asset (TSE:FA) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Fountain Asset Corp. has successfully completed a share-for-debt transaction, settling $127,500 of debt by issuing 2,550,000 shares at $0.05 each to its CEO, Andrew Parks. This move was approved by shareholders and considered a related party transaction, with independent directors deeming the transaction fair.
For further insights into TSE:FA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Canaccord Pounds the Table on Archer Aviation Stock
- ‘Don’t Let the Law of Large Numbers Scare You,’ Says Top Investor About Nvidia Stock
- Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Ramping Up its Network
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.