Cryptocurrencies

Foundry Ends Bitcoin Mining Pool Beta Phase, Adds More Institutional Clients

Contributor
Zack Voell CoinDesk
Published
Bitcoin mining facility

Foundry, the cryptocurrency mining firm owned by Digital Currency Group (DCG), is opening its mining pool to additional institutional customers, emerging from a five-month beta phase during which the company has already grown into one of the industry’s largest players. (DCG, a cryptocurrency-focused investment conglomerate, also owns CoinDesk.)

Foundry’s North America-based pool ranks among the 10 largest with over 4 exahashes per second of mining power, according to network data collected by BTC.com. An exahash represents a quintillion computations, or computer-generated guesses at the cryptographic puzzles that must be solved every 10 minutes or so to keep the Bitcoin blockchain running.

CEO Mike Colyer said his company wants to offer an experience “tailor-made to fit the needs of institutional mining companies.”

Related: All About Bitcoin – Mar 16, 2021

Concurrent with the end of its beta phase, Foundry’s pool has added Texas-based Blockcap to its growing list of clients. Using roughly 10,000 mining machines in Foundry’s pool, Blockcap represents over 0.9 exahashes of computing power.

In mid-January, Foundry teamed up with Minnesota-based Compute North to launch a 14,000-machine mining facility, also targeting institutional miners.

The past six months of growth puts Foundry “a step closer to its ultimate aim of securing a spot among the top 5 pools, which has historically been dominated by strictly China-based pools,” according to a statement.

Last month, Foundry’s pool mined 35 blocks, per the website BTC.com, and it’s on pace to beat that pace in March, having already mined 22 blocks.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    Binance CEO Sees Higher Institutional Uptake for Crypto

    Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer at Binance Holdings, says the cryptocurrency exchange's user base is "growing very rapidly" and that he's seeing "much higher uptake on institutional adoption" and from "corporate treasury" buyers.

    Mar 4, 2021

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular