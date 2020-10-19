US Markets
Founders of Brazil's Linx not allowed to vote on shareholder meeting - filing

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Brazilian software firm Linx SA on Monday said the country's securities regulator CVM has determined that its three founders, including CEO Alberto Menache, will not vote on a shareholder meeting on Nov. 17, according to a securities filing.

Linx's shareholders will vote on a take over offer by StoneCo Ltd STNE.O. Besides Menache, Nercio Fernandes and Alon Dayan will not be allowed to vote. Investors are concerned that the founders will receive special benefits, such as non-competing and hiring contracts, if a deal with StoneCo is closed.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

