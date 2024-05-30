News & Insights

Founders Metals Strikes Gold at Donut Zone

May 30, 2024 — 08:52 am EDT

Founders Metals (TSE:FDR) has released an update.

Founders Metals Inc. has reported promising results from their first phase of drilling at the Donut Zone, part of the Antino Gold Project in Suriname, with significant gold finds including an 8.0-meter interval of 6.64 g/t gold. A new gold-bearing shear zone has also been discovered, revealing substantial near-surface gold mineralization over a 150-meter strike. The company’s CEO expressed satisfaction with the results, which indicate both high-grade and broader low-grade gold intervals, setting the stage for further exploration.

