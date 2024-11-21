News & Insights

Founders Metals Reports Positive Gold Recovery Results

November 21, 2024 — 08:13 am EST

Founders Metals (TSE:FDR) has released an update.

Founders Metals has announced promising metallurgical test results for its Antino Gold Project in Suriname, highlighting high gold extraction rates of over 95% and minimal deleterious elements. This development suggests efficient future processing and underscores the potential scale and consistency of the gold mineralization at the site.

