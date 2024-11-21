Founders Metals Reports Positive Gold Recovery Results

Founders Metals (TSE:FDR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Founders Metals has announced promising metallurgical test results for its Antino Gold Project in Suriname, highlighting high gold extraction rates of over 95% and minimal deleterious elements. This development suggests efficient future processing and underscores the potential scale and consistency of the gold mineralization at the site.
For further insights into TSE:FDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.