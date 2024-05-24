Founders Metals Raises $10M for Gold Exploration

Founders Metals (TSE:FDR) has released an update.

Founders Metals Inc. successfully secured C$10 million through a non-brokered private placement, aiming to fund further exploration of its prominent Antino Gold Project and cover general corporate expenses. This new financing, contributed by a single UK institution, also introduces a significant new shareholder, enhancing the company’s exploration capabilities through 2024. The shares sold in this offering are free from any hold period or resale restrictions, and the company plans to publish a detailed exploration plan shortly.

