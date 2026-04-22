Founders Capital Loads Up on Midstream Stock With $3.4 Million Buy, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Added 157,091 shares of Plains GP Holdings, estimated at $3.43 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value rose by $4.32 million, reflecting both share additions and price appreciation

Trade represented a 1.67% change in 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade position: 255,424 shares valued at $6.20 million

The position now accounts for 3.03% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity holdings, placing it outside the top five positions

10 stocks we like better than Plains Gp ›

On April 21, 2026, Founders Capital Management disclosed a first-quarter buy of 157,091 shares of Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP), an estimated $3.43 million trade based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 21, 2026, Founders Capital Management bought an additional 157,091 shares of Plains GP Holdings during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $3.43 million based on the quarterly average price. At quarter-end, the fund’s position increased by $4.32 million, reflecting both purchases and price movements.

What else to know

The fund increased its position in Plains GP Holdings, bringing the stake to 3.03% of the total 13F reportable assets under management.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: QQQ: $16.11 million (7.9% of AUM)

NYSE: GLW: $14.49 million (7.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MSFT: $12.02 million (5.9% of AUM)

NYSE: JNJ: $11.32 million (5.5% of AUM)

NYSE: XOM: $10.01 million (4.9% of AUM)

As of April 20, 2026, shares of Plains GP Holdings were priced at $22.69, up 33.5% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 4.5 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $44.80 billion Net income (TTM) $1.439 billion Price (as of market close April 20, 2026) $22.69

Company snapshot

Provides transportation, storage, and logistics services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and storage terminals.

Generates revenue primarily from fee-based transportation, storage, and processing services, leveraging a large asset base across the United States and Canada.

Serves producers, refiners, and other energy market participants seeking reliable midstream infrastructure solutions.

Plains GP Holdings is a leading midstream energy company with a significant footprint in North American crude oil and NGL infrastructure. The company operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, and processing plants, enabling efficient movement and storage of energy commodities. Strategic asset positioning and a fee-based model underpin Plains GP Holdings' competitive advantage in serving the evolving needs of energy producers and refiners.

What this transaction means for investors

Founders Capital, an independent money management firm based in Houston, Texas, recently bought approximately $3.4 million worth of Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) stock during the first quarter of 2026 (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, PAGP is an energy stock. Specifically, the company operates pipelines and serves as a midstream operator, providing transportation, storage, and other logistics for petroleum products. With the recent rise in energy prices, PAGP stock has performed well. Shares are near their 52-week high of $24.76.

PAGP stock might be of particular interest to income-oriented investors. The stock boasts a dividend yield of around 7.0%.

Value-seeking investors may also be tempted. PAGP shares trade at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.5x, which is below its three-year average of 22.4x — despite trading within a whisper of its 52-week high.

All that said, the stock remains linked with energy prices, which are notoriously volatile. Investors should exercise caution and understand that PAGP stock could stumble if energy prices drop suddenly.

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Jake Lerch has positions in ExxonMobil and Invesco QQQ Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Corning and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.