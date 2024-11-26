Founder of TRON Becomes the Largest Investor in Trump’s Crypto Venture

Justin Sun, the founder of the Tron blockchain (TRX-USD), has become the largest investor in Donald Trump’s crypto venture, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), with a $30 million purchase of WLFI tokens. This investment puts Sun in the driver’s seat of a project that has been slowly building momentum, despite some early struggles.

Justin Sun Powers Up World Liberty Financial

As Sun announced on November 25th via X (formerly Twitter), “We are thrilled to invest $30 million in World Liberty Financial as its largest investor,” adding, “TRON is committed to making America great again and leading innovation.” This is a big statement from Sun, who has long been a vocal supporter of blockchain technology. His investment comes after a series of purchases by his crypto exchange HTX (previously Huobi), which added 2 billion WLFI tokens worth $0.015 each.

Although WLFI has faced hurdles — including sluggish sales and restrictions that limited its appeal to non-U.S. investors — Sun’s move signals that the project is gaining traction. The WLFI project has so far raised $52 million, still far from its ambitious $300 million target, but the token sale is now drawing attention, and its largest supporter is a figure with a history of high-profile ventures.

Trump’s Family Joins the Crypto Push

World Liberty Financial, which lists Donald Trump as its “chief crypto advocate,” is aiming to carve a niche in the crypto world, with Trump’s sons, Eric, Barron, and Donald Trump Jr., all taking on roles as “Web3 ambassadors.” Their involvement is a clear reflection of the former president’s push to make the U.S. the world’s “crypto capital,” as he promised during his campaign. In fact, Zak Folkman, co-founder of WLFI, told CoinTelegraph that Sun’s purchase “underscores the early success of this project.”

While Trump’s project pushes forward, it is not without controversy. The Trump family’s business, DT Marks DEFI LLC, is entitled to 75% of the project’s net revenues once it hits $30 million in sales — a milestone that was just met. But not all of Sun’s ventures have been smooth sailing. His blockchain company, Tron, is currently under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for allegedly selling unregistered securities and manipulating market prices, accusations Sun has denied.

At the time of writing, Tron is sitting at $0.1897.

