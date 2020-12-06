Founder R. Struthers Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Founder, R. Struthers, recently bought US$65k worth of stock, for US$13.00 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Founder R. Struthers was not the only time they traded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares this year. They previously made a sale of -US$521k worth of shares at a price of US$15.30 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$13.12. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CRNX Insider Trading Volume December 6th 2020

Insider Ownership of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 4.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares, worth about US$19m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. While recent transactions indicate confidence in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, insiders don't own enough of the company to overcome our cautiousness about the longer term transactions. So they seem pretty well aligned, overall. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (2 are a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

