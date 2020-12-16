Founder Philip Singleton Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

We wouldn't blame OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Philip Singleton, the Founder recently netted about US$4.6m selling shares at an average price of US$20.84. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 52% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At OneWater Marine

Notably, that recent sale by Philip Singleton is the biggest insider sale of OneWater Marine shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$28.94, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was 52% of Philip Singleton's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.9m for 151.63k shares. On the other hand they divested 220.00k shares, for US$4.6m. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:ONEW Insider Trading Volume December 16th 2020

Does OneWater Marine Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 5.5% of OneWater Marine shares, worth about US$23m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At OneWater Marine Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - OneWater Marine has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

