Founder of Russia's Rusagro to sell 13.4% stake via secondary offer

Adds details, quotes, context

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A co-owner of Russia's Rusagro AGRORq.L, Vadim Moshkovich plans to sell a 13.4% stake in the farming conglomerate via a secondary public offering (SPO) of its shares, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Moshkovich founded Rusagro nearly two decades ago. His stake in the company will decline to 58.5% after the deal, Rusagro said, adding that it would start meeting investors for the sale on Wednesday.

Moshkovich, also chairman of Rusagro's board, plans to sell 18 million of the company's global depositary receipts (GDRs), but remains committed to the company in the long term, Rusagro said.

"Mr Moshkovich considers this is an appropriate moment for partial recycling of capital from his majority holding in the company to facilitate investments elsewhere across his existing businesses and in new opportunities," the company said.

J.P. Morgan JPM.N, UBS UBSG.S and VTB Capital are global coordinators of the deal.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Merriman)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.