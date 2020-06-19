US Markets
SE

Founder of Indonesia's Bukalapak to head Telkom's digital business

Contributor
Fanny Potkin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BEAWIHARTA

Indonesian e-commerce startup Bukalapak said that its co-founder and president Fajrin Rasyid 34 has stepped down to become the head of digital business at state-owned PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, (Telkom).

SINGAPORE June 19 (Reuters) - Indonesian e-commerce startup Bukalapak said that its co-founder and president Fajrin Rasyid 34 has stepped down to become the head of digital business at state-owned PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, (Telkom) TLKM.JK.

The move, requested by State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, is part of the former businessman's strategy to make the country's telecoms giant more profitable and reduce its dependence on mobile services.

However, it leaves Bukalapak without anyone from its founding team, after co-founder and chief executive Achmad Zaky stepped down in January.

Bukalapak, valued at more than $2.5 billion during its last fundraising round in October, is backed by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd [RIC:RIC:GIC.UL], China's Ant Financial [RIC:RIC:ANTFIN.UL], and Korea's Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd 055550.KS. L3N26P106

The company says it has served 92 million users in Indonesia's fast-growing e-commerce market, which has attracted foreign investors due to surging smartphone use and rising middle class income. But it is trailing Softbank-backed Indonesian company Tokopedia and Tencent-backed regional rival SEA SE.N.

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin, editing by Louise Heavens)

((f.potkin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SE

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular