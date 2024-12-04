News & Insights

FGL

Founder Group secures conditional LOA worth $68M for 100MW solar farm

December 04, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

Founder Group (FGL) announces that it has been awarded a conditional Letter of Award, LOA, valued at approximately US$68 million, for the development of a 100-megawatt solar farm in Tanjung Malim, Malaysia. Spanning 900 acres, the solar farm will serve as a critical energy source, providing 100MW of export capacity to power an advanced AI data center in Enstek City, Malaysia. Founder Group will act as the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction, EPC, partner for this transformative project.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

