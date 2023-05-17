Foundation Devices Announces Standalone Envoy Bitcoin Mobile Wallet App

Foundation Devices, a leader in Bitcoin-centric tools, has announced the launch of its Envoy mobile app as a standalone Bitcoin mobile wallet with enhanced features for account management and privacy.

According to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine, this update is part of Foundation's mission to make digital sovereignty more accessible and to lower the barriers to bitcoin self-custody. The new Envoy app introduces what Foundation is calling “Envoy Magic Backups,” a simplified setup and backup process for mobile wallets. The press release described how users can now start using the wallet in just 60 seconds without seed words and easily restore their wallet on any device with a few taps.

Zach Herbert, Co-Founder and CEO of Foundation, expressed his excitement about the update, stating, "With this update, we are excited to bring our best-in-class design, intuitive and approachable user experience, and peace of mind to smartphone users across the globe — no Passport required."

In addition to the introduction of the Envoy app, Foundation has also announced a price reduction for its Passport hardware wallet, now priced at $199. Customers who ordered within the last 90 days are eligible to claim a $50 gift card for the Foundation store.

Alongside this, Foundation released a major update to the Passport hardware wallet, introducing the Key Manager extension that enables powerful new tools such as child seeds and Nostr keys.

Herbert emphasized Foundation's commitment to accessibility, stating, "Foundation is committed to making Bitcoin and decentralized technologies accessible to everyone. These updates mark significant advancements in our mission to empower individuals to reclaim their digital sovereignty."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.