Found and CEO Christopher Wendel Trims Stake in Volta (VLTA)

Fintel reports that Christopher Wendel has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8,150,487 shares of Volta Inc. (VLTA). This represents 4.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 19, 2022 they reported 11,002,636 shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 25.92% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

For over a decade, Volta has been building a nationwide electric vehicle charging network to drive the world forward. Named after Alessandro Volta, the inventor of the electric battery, Volta's award-winning charging stations benefit brands, consumers, and real-estate locations by providing valuable advertising space to businesses and free charging to drivers.

Strategically located in places where consumers already spend their time and money, Volta's chargers are currently the most used electric vehicle charging stations in the United States. Headquartered in San Francisco, Volta is bringing to communities the means of building a sustainable fueling network for the 21st century.

What are other large shareholders doing?

State Street Corp holds 5,342,776 shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249,331 shares, representing an increase of 76.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLTA by 120.90% over the last quarter.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC holds 4,932,324 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 3,924,911 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,670,042 shares, representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLTA by 2.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 2,210,626 shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,227,112 shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLTA by 4.36% over the last quarter.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC holds 1,160,627 shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091,237 shares, representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLTA by 0.06% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Volta Inc.. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 44.10%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Volta Inc. is 0.0394%, a decrease of 30.7280%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.67% to 49,863,528 shares.

