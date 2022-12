HONG KONG, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China's Fosun Pharmaceutical said users of its health mobile app in China can now register to have COVID-19 vaccinations in Hong Kong using BioNTech's 22UAy.DE vaccine.

(Reporting by Meg Shen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((meg.shen@thomsonreuters.com; 852-39525805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.