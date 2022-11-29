Fosun weighs sale of Indian drugmaker Gland Pharma - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

November 29, 2022 — 01:18 am EST

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 29 (Reuters) - China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd 600196.SS is considering a sale of Indian drugmaker Gland Pharma Ltd GLAD.NS, which has a market value of $3.5 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Fosun, which holds a 57.86% stake in Gland Pharma, according to exchange data, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Gland Pharma declined to comment.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.