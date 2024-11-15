Fosun Tourism Group’s New Travel Services Agreement

Fosun Tourism Group (HK:1992) has released an update.

Fosun Tourism Group has entered into a new two-year travel services agreement with Fosun International, set to commence on January 1, 2025. This agreement will see the continuation of travel services, business travel services, and technical consulting services between the two entities. The collaboration is expected to boost service offerings and operational synergies within the group.

