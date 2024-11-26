Fosun Tourism Group Announces Trading Halt on Shares

Fosun Tourism Group (HK:1992) has released an update.

Fosun Tourism Group has announced a trading halt on its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as of November 27, 2024, due to an upcoming announcement related to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers. This move indicates the presence of significant insider information that could impact stock activity. Investors are advised to stay tuned for further updates from the company.

