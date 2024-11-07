News & Insights

Fosun Tourism Group Announces Board Resignation

November 07, 2024

Fosun Tourism Group (HK:1992) has released an update.

Fosun Tourism Group announced the resignation of Mr. Qian Jiannong as a non-executive director, effective November 7, 2024, due to his retirement. The company expressed gratitude for his contributions during his tenure. Investors may watch for any potential impacts on the company’s strategic direction.

