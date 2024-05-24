Fosun Pharma’s New Drug Application Gains Priority Review

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co (HK:2196) has released an update.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. has announced that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has accepted their subsidiary’s registration application for Luvometinib Tablets, a new drug aimed at treating adult dendritic cell and histiocytic neoplasms. The drug, which is a MEK1/2 selective inhibitor, could potentially be used for various advanced tumors and is now on the List of Priority Review. Investment in the drug’s development by the Group has reached RMB 499.15 million to date.

