Fosun pharma, Genuine Biotech will donate COVID treatment Azvudine to China's rural areas

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

January 09, 2023 — 04:51 am EST

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical 600196.SS said on Monday it would cooperate with its charity fund and Henan Genuine Biotech to donate 100 million yuan worth of COVID treatment Azvudine to China's rural areas.

The product would be donated in phases to China's central and western rural areas, covering 180 counties, the company said on its WeChat account.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Ella.Cao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.