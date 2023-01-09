Fosun pharma, Genuine Biotech will donate COVID treatment Azvudine to China's rural areas

BEIJING, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical 600196.SS said on Monday it would cooperate with its charity fund and Henan Genuine Biotech to donate 100 million yuan worth of COVID treatment Azvudine to China's rural areas.

The product would be donated in phases to China's central and western rural areas, covering 180 counties, the company said on its WeChat account.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)

