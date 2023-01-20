Fosun Pharma, Genuine Biotech to up output of COVID drug Azvudine with companies

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical 600196.SS said on Friday that it and Henan Genuine Biotech will cooperate with multiple companies to expand production of the COVID treatment Azvudine.

Demand for the treatment has surged since the government dismantled its zero-COVID restrictions, the company said, adding that full production would continue over the Lunar New Year holidays.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

