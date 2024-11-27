News & Insights

Stocks

Fosun Pharma Gains Approval for New Drug in China

November 27, 2024 — 05:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co (HK:2196) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration for its new drug, Botulinum Toxin Type A, aimed at treating cervical dystonia in adults. This development follows their exclusive licensing agreement with Revance Therapeutics to import, use, and commercialize the drug in China, Hong Kong, and Macau. This approval marks a significant milestone for Fosun Pharma in expanding its portfolio in the pharmaceutical market.

For further insights into HK:2196 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SFOSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.