Fosun Pharma Gains Approval for New Drug in China

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration for its new drug, Botulinum Toxin Type A, aimed at treating cervical dystonia in adults. This development follows their exclusive licensing agreement with Revance Therapeutics to import, use, and commercialize the drug in China, Hong Kong, and Macau. This approval marks a significant milestone for Fosun Pharma in expanding its portfolio in the pharmaceutical market.
