Fosun International Sells Banking Subsidiary

Fosun International has conditionally agreed to sell its shares in Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG to ABN AMRO Bank N.V., with the majority and minority shareholders (Bridge Fortune and KST respectively) exiting the company upon the deal’s completion. The transaction, valued at approximately EUR 672 million, will result in the target company no longer being a subsidiary of Fosun International. This deal is classified as a discloseable transaction according to the Listing Rules, meaning it is significant but not exceedingly large.

