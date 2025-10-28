Fosun International (SEHK:656) Price Target Increased by 10.13% to 5.92

The average one-year price target for Fosun International (SEHK:656) has been revised to HK$5.92 / share. This is an increase of 10.13% from the prior estimate of HK$5.37 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$5.15 to a high of HK$6.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.38% from the latest reported closing price of HK$5.04 / share.

Fosun International Maintains 0.39% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.39%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.93% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fosun International. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 656 is 0.03%, an increase of 3.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 233,215K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,104K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,576K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 656 by 25.83% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 29,866K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,092K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 656 by 18.87% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,991K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,431K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 656 by 20.40% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 23,454K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,156K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 656 by 3.23% over the last quarter.

ESGE - iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF holds 16,614K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,759K shares , representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 656 by 1.72% over the last quarter.

