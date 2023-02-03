Fosun International Cuts Stake in Viewray (VRAY)

Fintel reports that Fosun International has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.75MM shares of Viewray Inc (VRAY). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 10, 2021 they reported 16.94MM shares and 10.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.91% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.68% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viewray is $7.27. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 52.68% from its latest reported closing price of $4.76.

The projected annual revenue for Viewray is $139MM, an increase of 58.68%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.57.

Fund Sentiment

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viewray. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.82%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VRAY is 0.2740%, an increase of 134.4842%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.61% to 181,394K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 17,242,918 shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,198,774 shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRAY by 43.29% over the last quarter.

Hudson Executive Capital holds 15,752,093 shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pura Vida Investments holds 13,664,939 shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,869,108 shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRAY by 34.83% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 11,029,938 shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,892,241 shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRAY by 48.57% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 9,125,805 shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,908,234 shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRAY by 25.32% over the last quarter.

ViewRay Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ViewRay, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MR-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

