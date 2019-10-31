Fosun brings China high yield to euro crowd

Adds order statistics

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (IFR) - Fosun International has become the first Chinese high-yield issuer to sell euro currency bonds in a public offering, showing that there is a hungry investor base in Europe for the right credits.

The Hong Kong-listed Chinese conglomerate was targeting an issue size of at least €300m, but ended up printing €400m (US$447m) of 3.5-year bonds and tightening strongly from initial guidance.

The Reg S notes, to be issued through subsidiary Fortune Star (BVI), with a guarantee from Fosun, have expected ratings of Ba2/BB (Moody's/S&P).

Initial price thoughts started at 4.875% area, before guidance tightened to 4.500%–4.625%. By the time the final yield of 4.35% was announced, books were around €2.5bn.

Fosun overcame fears that it would need to rely on Chinese investor demand, finding ample demand from Europe. Chinese investors have a deep enough pool of US dollars to support Reg S-only dollar bond offerings and drive pricing, but have far fewer holdings in euros.

A source close to the deal said that there was demand from some Chinese accounts, but that European real money investors had also been active participants.

Final orders were over €2.3bn from more than 200 accounts, with investors from continental Europe taking 47%, the UK 24%, Hong Kong 21%, Singapore 6% and Taiwan 2%. Asset managers and insurers booked a combined 82%, and banks and private banks 18%.

Fosun was thought to have paid 60bp–70bp over its dollar curve, not accounting for swap costs, but some Chinese state-owned enterprises have paid 100bp more to print in euros. It was expected that Fosun would find euros slightly more expensive than dollar bonds, but given the scale of its businesses in Europe it made sense for it to start issuing in the currency.

Fosun has businesses covering finance, leisure and health, with European investments including France-headquartered package holiday operator Club Med and a stake in Portuguese bank BCP. In 2018 alone, Fosun jointly acquired French health food company St Hubert, and bought fashion brands Lanvin from France and Wolford from Austria.

European investors naturally brought up Fosun's investment in collapsed British travel agent Thomas Cook, which entered liquidation in September. Fosun had been increasing its stake and offered a rescue package before the company failed.

However, the impact was minor in the context of Fosun's business. It held a 18.6% stake in Thomas Cook, valued at about Rmb327m (US$46m) at the time of the collapse.

Proceeds from the bond issue will be used to refinance offshore debt and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Fosun Hani, HSBC, Natixis, Standard Chartered and UniCredit were joint bookrunners and joint lead managers.

This is not the first time an Asian high-yield issuer has accessed the euro market. Japan's SoftBank is the most regular visitor, but there have been occasional prints from elsewhere in the region.

Mianyang Investment Holding Group, which builds infrastructure and develops land in Mianyang city in Southwest China, sold €100m 364-day notes at 5% in September this year, but the offering was a club deal and the issuer was not rated at the time. It obtained a BB rating from Fitch the following month when it visited the US dollar market.

Before that, India's Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group, a maker of components for vehicles, printed €500m seven-year non-call three bonds, rated BB+ by S&P, in 2014, then returned to the euro market three years later as a cross-over credit.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by David Holland)

((daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com; +65 64174548; Reuters Messaging: daniel.stanton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.