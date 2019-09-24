Fosun-backed Henlius Biotech slips 5% in Hong Kong debut

Shares drop to as low as HK$47.10 vs IPO price of HK$49.6/share

HONG KONG, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc's stock 2696.HK fell as much as 5% in its Hong Kong debut on Wednesday, as investors showed little enthusiasm in the first sizable listing since the anti-government protests escalated in the former British colony.

The initial public offering (IPO), launched on Sept. 11, was seen as a test for investor appetite amid political unrest that has engulfed the Chinese-ruled territory for nearly four months and has weighed on its stock market.

Henlius, one of the handful of IPOs launched this month, last week raised $410 million, pricing its IPO at the low end of an indicative price range of HK$49.6 to HK$57.8 per share.

Shares in the company, backed by Chinese conglomerate Fosun International 0656.HK, dropped as low as HK$47.10 in the market opening deals, compared to its IPO price of HK$49.6 a share.

The stock was trading at HK$47.20 at 0944 local time (0144 GMT), down 4.6%, while the Hong Kong benchmark index .HSI was trading 0.9% lower.

Brewer AB InBev ABI.BR on Tuesday priced the Hong Kong IPO of its Asia-Pacific unit at the bottom of a marketed range, indicating deals in the pipeline might need subdued valuations to succeed as protests in the city unnerve investors.

Besides the protests, a prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute as well as slowing global growth have also kept markets the edge.

Co-founded in 2010 by Scott Liu, who was previously with U.S. biotech giant Amgen Inc AMGN.O, Henlius is a biotech company which develops new drugs and biosimilars, or replicas of drugs designed to be as effective as the original ones.

Apart from one biosimilar product commercially launched in China, the company's drug portfolio covers over 20 other products in various stages of clinical development, according to its IPO prospectus.

($1=7.8392 Hong Kong dollars)

