Fosun: Chinese regulator has not asked banks to report exposure -statement

Contributors
Xu Kaiwen Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Fosun International said on Wednesday that media reports saying Chinese regulators have told the country's biggest banks to start a round of checks on their financial exposure to the Chinese conglomerate were false.

SHANGHAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Fosun International 0656.HK said on Wednesday that media reports saying Chinese regulators have told the country's biggest banks to start a round of checks on their financial exposure to the Chinese conglomerate were false.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that regulators including the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) had requested that commercial banks check their exposure to Fosun's debt and understand potential liquidity risks.

Fosun said in a statement such reports were "sheer nonsense" and that it had sought confirmation from regulators through multiple channels. The CBIRC has not asked banks about their financial exposure to Fosun and many banks that cooperate with Fosun have not received such a notice, the company said.

(Reporting by Xu Kaiwen and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters