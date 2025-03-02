FOSTER (LB Earnings Preview: Recent $FSTR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FOSTER (LB ($FSTR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $135,864,000 and earnings of $0.29 per share.
FOSTER (LB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of FOSTER (LB stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 137,542 shares (-24.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,699,879
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. added 66,326 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,784,169
- AZARIAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 62,341 shares (-20.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,676,972
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 45,379 shares (-28.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,220,695
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 44,997 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,210,419
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 39,428 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,060,613
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 38,425 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,033,632
