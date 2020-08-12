Markets
FOSL

Fossil Q2 Loss Widens

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Wednesday reported second-quarter net loss of $22.5 million or $0.44 per share, wider than last year's loss of $7.3 million or $0.15 per share. The company's shares jumped nearly 10% in extended trading session.

Worldwide net sales dropped 48% to $259.0 million from $501.4 million last year. The year-over-year decline primarily reflects COVID-19 related impacts on a global basis, including retail and wholesale closures, throughout much of the quarter.

"Our second quarter results were impacted by broad-based global store closures due to COVID-19 throughout much of the quarter," stated Kosta Kartsotis, Chairman and CEO.

Moving ahead, the company currently anticipates that third quarter worldwide net sales will decline in the range of 35% to 45%.

FOSL closed Wednesday's trading at $4.64, down $0.17 or 3.53% on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, gained $0.46 or 9.91% in the after-hours trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FOSL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular