Fossil Group (WBAG:FOSL) Price Target Increased by 54.04% to 6.38

The average one-year price target for Fossil Group (WBAG:FOSL) has been revised to € 6,38 / share. This is an increase of 54.04% from the prior estimate of € 4,14 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 6,32 to a high of € 6,57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.93% from the latest reported closing price of € 3,92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fossil Group. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 13.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOSL is 0.14%, an increase of 176.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.52% to 30,300K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 5,064K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,741K shares , representing an increase of 26.13%.

Miller Value Partners holds 3,184K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,326K shares , representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOSL by 34.30% over the last quarter.

HG Vora Capital Management holds 2,163K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,500K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,365K shares , representing a decrease of 57.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOSL by 83.25% over the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 1,459K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company.

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