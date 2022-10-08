Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) shareholders have endured a 69% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And there's no doubt that Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) stock has had a really bad year. The share price is down a hefty 69% in that time. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down68% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 38% in the last three months.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Fossil Group grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action. But we may find different metrics more enlightening.

Fossil Group's revenue is actually up 6.2% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 21% in the twelve months, Fossil Group shareholders did even worse, losing 69%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 10% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Fossil Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Fossil Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

