Fossil Group, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 14, 2025

Fossil Group, Inc. will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 14, followed by a conference call.

Fossil Group, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 after the market closes on May 14, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results will take place at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day, and it will be accessible live on the company's investor relations website, with a replay also available. Fossil Group specializes in lifestyle accessories through a diverse range of owned and licensed brands, including watches, jewelry, and handbags. The company emphasizes its commitment to design and innovation across its portfolio, which includes both its own brands and various licensed brands. Additional information can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Fossil Group, Inc. is set to report its first quarter 2025 financial results, which could provide insight into the company's performance and future outlook.

The scheduled conference call following the earnings report allows investors and analysts to engage directly with company leadership, fostering transparency and investor relations.

The release emphasizes Fossil Group's commitment to design and innovation across a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, highlighting its strategic positioning in the lifestyle accessories market.

Potential Negatives

Insufficient information regarding financial performance ahead of the announcement may create uncertainty among investors and market analysts.

FAQ

When will Fossil Group release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Fossil Group will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 14, 2025, after market close.

How can I access the Fossil Group conference call?

The conference call can be accessed live on Fossil Group's investor relations website at www.fossilgroup.com/investors.

What time is the Fossil Group conference call scheduled?

The conference call to discuss the financial results is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET on May 14, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Fossil Group?

More information about Fossil Group and its offerings can be found on their website at www.fossilgroup.com.

Who can I contact for investor relations at Fossil Group?

The investor relations contact at Fossil Group is Christine Greany at The Blueshirt Group, reachable at (858) 722-7815.

$FOSL Insider Trading Activity

$FOSL insiders have traded $FOSL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOSL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANCO FOGLIATO (CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 250,000 shares for an estimated $359,159 and 0 sales.

$FOSL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $FOSL stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RICHARDSON, Texas, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) announced today that it will report first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day. The call can be accessed live on the Company’s investor relations website at www.fossilgroup.com/investors and will also be archived for replay.







Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts and sunglasses. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Diesel, Emporio Armani, kate spade new york, Michael Kors, Skechers and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories, and channels. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at





www.fossilgroup.com





Christine Greany





The Blueshirt Group





(858) 722-7815





christine@blueshirtgroup.com



