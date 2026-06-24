Is Fossil Group (FOSL) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Fossil Group (FOSL) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Fossil Group is one of 189 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fossil Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOSL's full-year earnings has moved 54.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, FOSL has returned 6.7% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -1.9%. This means that Fossil Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Genesco (GCO) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 36.5%.

For Genesco, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Fossil Group belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.1% so far this year, so FOSL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Genesco is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Fossil Group and Genesco as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.