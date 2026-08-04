Fossil Group (FOSL) Soars 19.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Fossil Group FOSL shares ended the last trading session 19% higher at $5.89. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 17% gain over the past four weeks.

Fossil Group is gaining momentum through disciplined execution of its turnaround strategy, supported by strong product innovation, compelling brand storytelling and favorable watch industry trends. With improving brand relevance, broad channel strength and focused strategic execution, the company appears well positioned to sustain its recovery and drive long-term shareholder value.

This watch and accessories maker is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.29 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -190%. Revenues are expected to be $200.3 million, down 9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Fossil Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FOSL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Fossil Group is part of the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Industria de Diseno Textil SA IDEXY, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.5% higher at $16.58. IDEXY has returned 0.9% in the past month.

For Industria de Diseno Textil, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.15. This represents a change of +7.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Industria de Diseno Textil currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Industria de Diseno Textil SA (IDEXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.