$FOSL stock is up 31% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FOSL stock has now risen 31% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,199,467 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $FOSL:
$FOSL Insider Trading Activity
$FOSL insiders have traded $FOSL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOSL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FRANCO FOGLIATO (CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 250,000 shares for an estimated $359,159 and 0 sales.
$FOSL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $FOSL stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,421,399 shares (+74.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,373,736
- MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC added 1,237,880 shares (+92.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,067,259
- UBS GROUP AG added 567,345 shares (+4372.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $947,466
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 485,086 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $810,093
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 330,725 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $552,310
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 308,703 shares (-75.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $515,534
- FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC added 287,864 shares (+286.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $480,732
