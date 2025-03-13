$FOSL stock is up 31% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FOSL stock has now risen 31% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,199,467 of trading volume.

$FOSL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $FOSL:

$FOSL insiders have traded $FOSL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOSL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANCO FOGLIATO (CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 250,000 shares for an estimated $359,159 and 0 sales.

$FOSL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $FOSL stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

