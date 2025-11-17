Foschini Group (JSE:TFG) Price Target Decreased by 17.41% to 117.54

The average one-year price target for Foschini Group (JSE:TFG) has been revised to R117,54 / share. This is a decrease of 17.41% from the prior estimate of R142,32 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R93,42 to a high of R148,05 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.64% from the latest reported closing price of R8 622,00 / share.

Foschini Group Maintains 0.04% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.04%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.22% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Foschini Group. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFG is 0.13%, an increase of 17.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.73% to 27,988K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,605K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,546K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFG by 8.73% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,190K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,054K shares , representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFG by 11.31% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,014K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,975K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFG by 3.29% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,927K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 1,474K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

