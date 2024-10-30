FOS S.p.A. Secures Horizon Europe Project Funding

FOS SpA (IT:FOS) has released an update.

FOS S.p.A. has secured funding for the StreamSTEP project under the Horizon Europe framework, aiming to enhance thermal energy management in industrial processes. This initiative, involving 31 organizations, seeks to boost industry resilience and competitiveness while promoting climate neutrality. FOS will leverage its expertise in IoT and digital learning to support the project’s objectives and enhance European industrial skills.

