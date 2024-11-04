News & Insights

Stocks

Forward Water Technologies Announces Debt Settlement via Shares

November 04, 2024 — 04:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Forward Water Technologies Corp (TSE:FWTC) has released an update.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. plans to settle a debt of $9,453.40 with GreenCentre Canada by issuing 115,285 common shares at $0.082 per share, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The company’s innovative Forward Osmosis technology is poised to make significant impacts in sectors like industrial wastewater and lithium extraction.

For further insights into TSE:FWTC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.