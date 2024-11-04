Forward Water Technologies Announces Debt Settlement via Shares

Forward Water Technologies Corp (TSE:FWTC) has released an update.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. plans to settle a debt of $9,453.40 with GreenCentre Canada by issuing 115,285 common shares at $0.082 per share, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The company’s innovative Forward Osmosis technology is poised to make significant impacts in sectors like industrial wastewater and lithium extraction.

