Forward Water Eyes Lucrative Lithium and Wastewater Projects

Forward Water Technologies Corp. has unveiled promising commercial prospects for its innovative process technology, suggesting each direct lithium extraction project could yield roughly US$25 million in revenue over three years. Additionally, the company is exploring industrial wastewater opportunities that could generate US$2-6 million per project. However, it’s important to note that these projections are speculative and not guaranteed to result in commercial contracts.

