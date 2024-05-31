News & Insights

Forward Water Eyes Lucrative Lithium and Wastewater Projects

May 31, 2024 — 08:38 am EDT

Forward Water Technologies Corp (TSE:FWTC) has released an update.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. has unveiled promising commercial prospects for its innovative process technology, suggesting each direct lithium extraction project could yield roughly US$25 million in revenue over three years. Additionally, the company is exploring industrial wastewater opportunities that could generate US$2-6 million per project. However, it’s important to note that these projections are speculative and not guaranteed to result in commercial contracts.

