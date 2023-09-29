Forward Motion in Capturing the Range of LGBTQ+ Identity and Experience in the US Hasn’t Yet Reached Financial Services

Public health, social services, education, and other institutions and sectors have been expanding data collection and analysis to include more robust questions and depth on LGBTQ+ identity and experience for many years. In fact, in 2022, the Biden Administration’s Executive Order on Advancing Equality for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Individuals went beyond platitudes and intentions and stated that within one year of the order the Attorney General, Secretary of HHS, Secretary of Education, Secretary of HUD, Secretary of State, and Director of the OMB would need to detail their progress in a mandatory report to the President. This super-charged the need for data upon which to establish processes, policies, benchmarking, and reporting.

One reaction to this need for data was revealed this month when the US Census Bureau formally asked the Biden Administration for permission to test questions about the sexual orientation and gender identity of teens and adults in the US in their American Community Survey (ACS), which collects and reports out on the data from 3.5M American households each year. The Census Bureau is wading into this area of data and query that we shorthand as SOGI - Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity - data.

With the collection of SOGI data advancing though so many areas and disciplines, we must wonder when and how this data will begin to extend into the financial realm. One can now, for example, select “male,” “female,” or “X” as your gender on passport applications, federal financial aid, and social security documentation.

For the most part, however, our banks, investment firms, lenders, and credit bureaus are not yet collecting or even making it possible for people to opt into sharing data on their gender beyond the binary or their LGBTQ+ identity. Efforts at including LGBTQ+ as a diversity metric in corporate leadership, boards, investors, and more are stymied because in order to advocate for representation, one would have to know the numbers - any numbers - about the current and future state of that representation.

In 2021, the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau published an interpretation of its CFR Regulation B and clarified that it is illegal for lenders to discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. But how can we assess progress or even compliance on this when the data to substantiate or reflect on this practice is never collected or requested?

The ACS step towards testing out wording, categories for people’s self-reporting, and a statistical approach to the collection of SOGI data is a definitive step forward towards a national normalization of data, inclusion of LGBTQ+ people and their identities in national data, and sector-specific progress overall.

Data like this would also enable a fuller understanding of the extent to which underlying social structures in the U.S. – structures related to democracy, education, income and wealth accumulation, and health, to name a few – are (or are not) supporting equitable participation of the LGBTQ+ community in society and our financial systems. Only with data can we know the extent of inclusion in and exclusion from the structures that make up the foundation upon which the U.S. economy is built.

Given that social inequities - like discrimination of LGBTQ+ people - permeate all aspects of life and economic activity in the U.S., there is no shortage of ways that investors from across asset classes can act to support the replacement of discriminatory and biased social structures with those that promote equity and advance LGBTQ+ progress. They can, for instance, disseminate data and information about LGBTQ+ inequality to peers, clients, and the public – to build trust and increase the alignment necessary to establish shared goals and pursue effective collaborative action.

Efforts like that can serve to establish standards and norms that provide the basis for engagement or investment in/divestment from industries related to LGBTQ+ inequality; pursue investments and promote business models that help to resolve LGBTQ+ inequality; and utilize a diverse range of investment approaches to maximize overall positive impact on LGBTQ+ equality. Investors can do so not only to improve societal well-being, but to promote economic growth and strengthen the financial system – and they can only do so if they have useful data of the kind envisioned here.

While it will remain dicey and sometimes perilous for some to self-report their personal identities and statuses in many instances, those who can and will self-report will begin to forge the path for future data insights, inclusion, and efforts to root out and eliminate discrimination.

Megan Kashner is Co-founder of Colorful Capital and a professor and Director of Social Impact at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. William Burckart is Co-founder of Colorful Capital and CEO of The Investment Integration Project, an applied research and consulting services firm that helps investors manage systemic societal and environmental risks.

