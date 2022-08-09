Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Forward Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.01 = US$110k ÷ (US$22m - US$11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Forward Industries has an ROCE of 1.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Luxury industry average of 15%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Forward Industries, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Forward Industries, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 1.0% from 1.7% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 50%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 1.0%. What this means is that in reality, a rather large portion of the business is being funded by the likes of the company's suppliers or short-term creditors, which can bring some risks of its own.

Our Take On Forward Industries' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Forward Industries. Furthermore the stock has climbed 63% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

