News & Insights

Forward guidance loses potency in rising interest rate regime - India cenbank bulletin

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

July 17, 2023 — 11:59 pm EDT

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters ->

Updates with context

MUMBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Forward guidance may not be an effective tool in a policy-tightening scenario and progressively loses potency as the policy rate rises from highly accommodative levels, the Reserve Bank of India said in its monthly bulletin on Monday.

"...forward guidance is a useful instrument of monetary policy in extraordinary times that warrant ultra-accommodation. It loses steam, however, as the policy rate increases. Separate articulation of forward guidance loses its relevance when monetary policy is in a tightening mode and the economy is returning to normalcy," read the RBI article, authored by Deputy Governor Michael Patra.

The view does not represent the RBI's official view.

The comments come against the backdrop of a debate over India's monetary policy which has maintained a "withdrawal of accommodation" stance, even though interest rates have been left unchanged for two consecutive meetings.

The stance has left markets confused and prompted criticism from a member of the rate-setting committee.

The utility of forward guidance when the economy is overheating can be the subject of future research and empirical verification when the current monetary policy framework encounters such an episode, the article said.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.