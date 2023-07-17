Forward guidance loses potency in rising interest rate regime - India cenbank bulletin

Updates with context

MUMBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Forward guidance may not be an effective tool in a policy-tightening scenario and progressively loses potency as the policy rate rises from highly accommodative levels, the Reserve Bank of India said in its monthly bulletin on Monday.

"...forward guidance is a useful instrument of monetary policy in extraordinary times that warrant ultra-accommodation. It loses steam, however, as the policy rate increases. Separate articulation of forward guidance loses its relevance when monetary policy is in a tightening mode and the economy is returning to normalcy," read the RBI article, authored by Deputy Governor Michael Patra.

The view does not represent the RBI's official view.

The comments come against the backdrop of a debate over India's monetary policy which has maintained a "withdrawal of accommodation" stance, even though interest rates have been left unchanged for two consecutive meetings.

The stance has left markets confused and prompted criticism from a member of the rate-setting committee.

The utility of forward guidance when the economy is overheating can be the subject of future research and empirical verification when the current monetary policy framework encounters such an episode, the article said.

