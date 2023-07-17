Forward guidance loses potency in rising interest rate regime - cenbank bulletin

MUMBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Forward guidance may not be an effective tool in a policy-tightening scenario and progressively loses potency as the policy rate rises from highly accommodative levels, the Reserve Bank of India said in its monthly bulletin on Monday.

"...forward guidance is a useful instrument of monetary policy in extraordinary times that warrant ultra-accommodation. It loses steam, however, as the policy rate increases. Separate articulation of forward guidance loses its relevance when monetary policy is in a tightening mode and the economy is returning to normalcy," read the RBI article.

The article 'When Circumspection is the Better Part of Communication' was published as a part of its monthly bulletin, but it does not represent the RBI's official view.

The utility of forward guidance when the economy is overheating can be the subject of future research and empirical verification when the current monetary policy framework encounters such an episode, the article added.

The central bank hiked the key lending rate by 250 basis points in the previous financial year but has maintained status quo in the first quarter of this financial year.

