Forward Free Cash Flow Vs. Trailing Free Cash Flow

When measuring a company’s free cash flow (FCF) yield, its trailing FCF isn’t what matters. We believe it’s the forward FCF. FCF is the cash a company has after paying expenses, interest, and taxes, and has reinvested in the business. It can be used to buy back stock, pays dividends, or participate in mergers and acquisitions.

FCF yield attempts to calculate how much cash flow a company generates relative to the cost of acquiring that business. And according to Victory Capital’s Associate Portfolio Manager, Michael Mack, forward FCF offers a better indicator of a company’s long-term potential.

“We believe it’s the forward free cash flows that will drive a company’s value over time,” Mack said. “Therefore, incorporating forward-looking estimates can help give a clearer picture of its true valuations.”

See more: “Is Free Cash Flow the Most Relevant Metric for Profitability?”

A Case Study on Forward FCF

Consider an American steel production company. This business is a cyclical company that often sees large swings in FCF based on changing economic conditions.

If one were to measure its current trailing 12-month FCF as of 6/15/20231, it would appear that they had a 14.3% yield. However, based on consensus analyst estimates, their next 12-month FCF may drop roughly 60%, leaving them with an FCF yield of 4.3%.

“Ignoring forward-looking estimates can lead you to buy a company based on past results that may not reflect the future free cash flow potential,” Mack said.

For investors looking to target companies with high FCF yields, the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) may be worth looking into.

Launched this month, VFLO tracks an index focused on large-cap companies with high free cash flows that are then filtered to select those with the most favorable growth prospects using trailing and forward-looking metrics.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Free Cash Flow Channel.

1/ Source: FactSet

Free cash flow (FCF) represents the cash that a company generates after accounting for cash outflows to support operations and maintain its capital assets.



VettaFi LLC (“VettaFi”) is the index provider for VFLO, for which it receives an index licensing fee. However, VFLO is not issued, sponsored, endorsed, or sold by VettaFi, and VettaFi has no obligation or liability in connection with the issuance, administration, marketing, or trading of VFLO.

Disclosure Information

Carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus containing this and other important information, visit http://www.vcm.com/prospectus. Read it carefully before investing.

All investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. The Fund has the same risks as the underlying securities traded on the exchange throughout the day. Redemptions are limited, and commissions are often charged on each trade. ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. The Fund invests in securities included in, or representative of securities included in, the Index, regardless of their investment merits. The performance of the Fund may diverge from that of the Index. Investments concentrated in an industry or group of industries may face more risks and exhibit higher volatility than investments that are more broadly diversified over industries or sectors. Derivatives may not work as intended and may result in losses.

Large shareholders, including other funds advised by the Adviser, may own a substantial amount of the Fund’s shares. The actions of large shareholders, including large inflows or outflows, may adversely affect other shareholders, including potentially increasing capital gains. Investments in mid-cap companies typically exhibit higher volatility. The value of your investment is also subject to geopolitical risks such as wars, terrorism, environmental disasters, and public health crises; the risk of technology malfunctions or disruptions; and the responses to such events by governments and/or individual companies.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC (Foreside). Foreside is not affiliated with Victory Capital Management Inc. (VCM), the Fund's advisor. Neither Foreside nor VCM are affiliated with VettaFi.

20230706-2977582

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.