Forward Air vs. Old Dominion Freight Line: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Forward Air offers a low-valuation entry into expedited logistics but carries significant debt and reported net losses in its most recent fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line maintains a debt-free balance sheet and high net margins despite broader economic headwinds facing the trucking industry.

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The logistics sector is shifting as demand for efficient freight moves across North America. Investors must decide between Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) and Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) for their industrial portfolio.

Forward Air specializes in expedited ground transportation and air freight services, often serving time-sensitive shipments. Old Dominion Freight Line is a massive less-than-truckload carrier known for its national network and service reliability. Both companies play vital roles in the transport industry, but they offer very different financial profiles and growth strategies.

The case for Forward Air

Forward Air operates as a North American freight and logistics provider focusing on expedited ground and air freight services. The company relies heavily on leased capacity providers to move shipments for its customers among industrial stocks across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Customer concentration adds risk, as the top ten clients account for roughly 26% of total sales and typically hold short-term contracts that can be terminated within 60 days.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $2.5 billion, representing a slight increase of approximately 0.8% over the previous year. The company reported a net loss of approximately $107.8 million, which resulted in a negative net margin of roughly 4.3%. While still a loss, this performance is an improvement over the much larger net loss of close to $817.0 million recorded in fiscal 2024.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 19.1x, which measures total debt relative to shareholders’ equity. The current ratio, measuring the ability to pay short-term debts, is roughly 1.2x, while free cash flow was nearly $15.3 million. Note that stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 30.3% of operating cash flow, thereby inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line is a major North American carrier specializing in regional and national less-than-truckload shipping. Its customer base is highly diversified, with the largest single client accounting for only about 4% of total revenue. This high level of diversification helps protect the business from the loss of any individual partner while demand remains tied to the health of the domestic economy.

During FY 2025, the company generated revenue of approximately $5.5 billion, a decrease of roughly 5.5% from the prior year. Despite lower sales, the company remained profitable with a net income of close to $1.0 billion and a net margin of roughly 18.6%. This solid net margin demonstrates the company's ability to maintain high efficiency even when freight volumes experience seasonal or economic softness.

The company maintains a conservative financial profile, with a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 0.0x as of its December 2025 balance sheet. Its current ratio is roughly 1.4x, and free cash flow for the year was approximately $955.1 million. These figures reflect strong cash generation and a balance sheet in which total liabilities do not exceed equity, enabling continued investment in its service center network.

Risk profile comparison

Forward Air faces risks from labor regulations that could reclassify its independent contractors as employees, significantly increasing costs. Its high debt load of over $1.7 billion in senior notes and term loans restricts financial flexibility and requires meeting strict lender covenants. The company also faces stiff competition from established logistics giants like United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) and FedEx (NYSE:FDX).

Old Dominion is sensitive to diesel fuel costs and broader economic shifts that can reduce freight volumes and shipment weights. While the company applies fuel surcharges, they often lag price changes and may not cover all costs. The company competes for market share against other large trucking firms such as XPO and Saia.

Valuation comparison

Old Dominion carries a higher forward P/E and P/S ratio than Forward Air, reflecting its superior profitability and debt-free balance sheet.

Metric Forward Air Old Dominion Freight Line Sector Benchmark Forward P/E n/a 44.9x 30.4x P/S ratio 0.1x 9.2x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLI sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Just about every business relies on trucking companies to transport retail goods, commodities, food, equipment, machinery, and more. Here we compare two such companies, Old Dominion and Forward Air. Which one is best for investors in 2026?

Old Dominion focuses on the less-than-truckload industry, which lets multiple shippers pay for space within the same truck. This lets the company diversify its business among many customers rather than relying on just a few big shippers. Demand and revenue have held up relatively well despite economic uncertainty. Of note to investors, however, is its valuation. It has a proven business model, but shares trade at a premium, reflecting this expectation.

Forward Air has faced significant challenges as it tries to improve its profitability and reduce its reliance on debt. It has been downsizing its operations and focusing on its expedited ground network, and these efforts have shown signs of progress. The company continues to post losses. If its restructuring strategy succeeds, however, investors could reap outsize returns.

Some investors have a high risk tolerance and are willing to bet on companies with high growth potential, while others are more risk-averse. In this case, the conservative choice also means paying a premium for shares, which imparts the risk that returns could fall short of expectations. While Old Dominion’s shares may not be a bargain right now, it would be my choice for a long-term investment in a diversified portfolio.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Old Dominion Freight Line. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.