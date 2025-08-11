Forward Air Q2 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Forward Air (FWRD) announced Loss for second quarter of -$12.6 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$12.6 million, or -$0.41 per share. This compares with -$645.4 million, or -$23.47 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.9% to $618.8 million from $643.7 million last year.

Forward Air earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$12.6 Mln. vs. -$645.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.41 vs. -$23.47 last year. -Revenue: $618.8 Mln vs. $643.7 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.