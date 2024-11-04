Forward Air options imply 11.5% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Forward Air (FWRD) is 1.1x normal with calls leading puts 12:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 11.5%, or $3.89, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 8.4%.

